Man wanted after allegedly breaking one woman's jaw, knocking another unconscious

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help locate a man accused of breaking a woman’s jaw, knocking another woman unconscious, and leaving a man with numerous minor injuries.

Police say the assaults of the 53-year-old woman, 55-year-old woman and 55-year-old man happened on Nov. 20 of this year.

Authorities issued a warrant for the suspect, Scott Davis, on Dec. 10 for the charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information that may help authorities locate Davis is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.