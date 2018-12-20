× Northeast side shooting leaves two men dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– Two men are dead this morning after a shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

The double fatal shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue, near East 32nd Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police say an officer was nearby when those shots rang out and responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found both victims in their 20’s dead.

Police have not released any suspect information or a motive.

Anybody with information, is asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.