× Pattern changing; tracking rain, snow, and cooler temperatures

It’s looking a lot more like a typical December day. We’ve been delightfully spoiled with a string of bright sunny days. However, out of the year, December is, on average, the cloudiest month. Now, the clouds are back and rain (along with snow chances) are on the rise.

We’ve already seen widely scattered, light rain around the area today. Those showers will increase in coverage as we head later into the afternoon and evening. So, keep the umbrella handy.

Good news though, we’re only looking at rain for today. Temperatures are still running well above average to produce any snowflakes. We’re already in the upper 40’s, and we’ll hover there for the rest of the afternoon. Keep in mind, the average high temperature for this time of year is only 37°.

Our unseasonably warm stretch is coming to an end. Winds shifting out of the northwest tonight will bring falling temperatures into Friday. Winds will be breezy, gusting near 20+ mph by tomorrow morning and increasing into the afternoon.

Those falling temperatures and lingering moisture means… you got it, snow chances! It’s not a lot but the chance for rain changing to snow will increase into the afternoon and evening on Friday. Not everyone will see snow but for those that do, light accumulations are possible. Even if you don’t see snow where you’re at, slick conditions are still possible. moisture from the current and forecasted rainfall could freeze and cause some icy patches, especially on untreated roadways.