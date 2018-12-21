× Apex halts plans for controversial Flat Rock wind project

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Apex Clean Energy is halting plans for its’ controversial multi-million dollar Flat Rock Wind Project.

Documents show the company appears to have terminated contracts to build wind farm facilities as of Dec. 19th in two area counties.

“It is with regret that we have made the difficult decision to conclude our pursuit of the Flat Rock Wind Project in Rush and Henry Counties in Indiana,” Apex development officials said in a statement. “We will be releasing Flat Rock Wind landowners from their leases over the next several weeks in order to free up more resources for our other Indiana wind projects, and we will continue to explore solar options both here and elsewhere in the state.”

The company cited delays in gaining approval from county officials as the key reason for scrapping the project, which was met with opposition from local residents and has been the subject of legal action over zoning issues.

“Unfortunately, over the last several years, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain our Flat Rock Wind Project timeline due to the lack of certainty regarding local government regulations,” the Apex statement said. “The resulting delays… have made it infeasible for us to continue our investment in the project.”

When Apex unveiled plans for Flat Rock Wind back in 2014, it had estimated the project would provide $18 million in property tax revenue across the two counties during the life of the wind turbines.

“We regret that Henry and Rush Counties will not be able to take advantage of the economic development opportunity that Flat Rock Wind would have provided, including nearly $2.5 million in economic development payments, as well as millions of additional dollars in annual property tax payments and landowner lease payments,” the company said.