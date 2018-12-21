× Lebanon police ask community to help find teen who ran away from home in September

LEBANON, Ind. – The Lebanon Police Department is asking the community to help find a 17-year-old girl who has ran away from home.

Police say Joslyn Circharo left her home sometime between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Sept. 28 of this year.

Joslyn is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and her last known weight was about 115 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes and normally wears glasses. She was last seen with long brown hair.

Due to the timeframe, police say to keep in mind that Joslyn may have altered her appearance.

Officers say they have reason to believe the teen may be in the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information regarding Joslyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-8836.