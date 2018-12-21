× Longtime IU beat reporter Terry Hutchens dies after crash in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Terry Hutchens, a longtime Indiana University beat writer, has passed away.

The 60-year-old sports reporter known as “Hutch” died Friday after being critically injured in a crash in Fishers on Monday. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his mother, Dena, sister Kelly and sons Bryan and Kevin.

Hutchens spent nearly 28 years as a reporter, first at the Indianapolis News before moving to the Indianapolis Star and then CNHI Sports Indiana. He also authored 11 books, 10 of which were about IU sports, according to our news gathering partners at the Star.

A widely celebrated writer, Hutchens was named Indiana Sportswriter of the Year five times.

The sports community has begun to express their condolences:

Extremely sad to hear the news. Thoughts and prayers are with Susan and entire family. RIP Hutch. You will be missed. https://t.co/S3qJjuUIBB — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 21, 2018

My heart aches for the void there now is in our sports media community & in the Hutchens family. Terry was a phenomenal journalist & an incredibly kind person. Always one to go out of his way for others, especially to help young aspiring sports journalists who sought his wisdom. https://t.co/s5fwucLTVT — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) December 21, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of @IndySportsHutch Terry Hutchens was a talented writer and someone who was always there if we needed someone for IU talk @fox59 Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the @IndianaUniv family. — Jeremiah Johnson (@JJFSINDIANA) December 21, 2018

Rest in peace, Terry Hutchens. You will be dearly missed. 😢 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 21, 2018