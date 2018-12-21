Seasonably cool weekend; tracking chances for a white Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last minute shopping or travel plans this weekend? Overall, things aren't looking too bad. Particularly across Central Indiana. However, there are a few heavy snow showers out west, impacting parts of North Dakota, Idaho and Colorado. Otherwise, we have to head out east to find the active weather. A few Winter Weather Advisories are in place along with Wind Advisories stretching from Florida to Maine.

Back home we're feeling more of a seasonable chill, thanks to northwesterly winds streaming in. Winds will remain breezy through the evening, keeping Feels Like temperatures down in the 20's.

The weekend isn't shaping up too bad at all. We won't be seeing any 50° warmth but afternoon temperatures will still remain a little above average for this time of year. Rain/snow returns by Sunday afternoon/evening. However, it will be scattered in nature and it's not looking like a lot. As temperatures fall below freezing, it is possible to see some slick spots, especially on untreated roads, Sunday night into Monday morning.

No major cold spell is in the works, at least for a while. The 8-14 day outlook keeping us in the probability to see above average temperatures into the start of next year.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, bad news... the outlook isn't good. While there is a chance for showers mixing in with snowflakes at times Christmas Day, it's still not much. Not likely to meet the criteria of 1" of snowfall to qualify as a "White Christmas." When it comes down to likelihood of snow for Christmas, we have to head north. Along side Alaska, Vermont and Minnesota top the charts with the best chance to enjoy a "winter wonderland" on Christmas Day.

If you prefer the warmth, we can deliver. By late next week, a warming trend will raise temperatures back near 60-degrees!