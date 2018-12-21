× Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: December 21

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CATHEDRAL’S ARMAAN FRANKLIN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tayshawn Comer lofts up the alley-oop pass and Armaan Franklin confidently finishes with the dunk during Cathedral's 73-28 blowout win over West Lafayette.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE CENTRAL'S NIJEL PACK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Lawrence Central forces a Ben Davis turnover, the Bears push the ball upcourt to find a streaking Nijel Pack, who soars through the air for a one-handed throwdown during LC's 72-57 win over the Giants.