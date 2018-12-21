× Man in critical condition after being found shot in chest on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found shot in the chest on the far east side of Indianapolis on Friday.

Metropolitan police say officers were called to the scene in the 10600 block of East Belhaven Place at about 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say they found the victim in an SUV, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was then transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police say it’s unclear if the man was shot at the location he was found or if he drove himself afterwards.

Anyone with information that may help detectives is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.