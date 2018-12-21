Temperatures falling as winds turn gusty; White Christmas chances look dismal…bah humbug!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady, light rain showers continue to fall across the state this morning! As temperatures hold in the 40's and upper 30's, zero threat of icy conditions to begin our day. These steadier showers will taper through the day, while temperatures begin their slide into the middle 30's and winds increase in speed. This will give way to a raw afternoon under heavy cloud cover, patchy drizzle and winds chills falling into the upper teens. Eventually, a few wet snowflakes may mix in with little fan-fair.

Tonight, Clouds will break, drier air works in and temperatures tumble into the 20's! Be sure to have all those layers on if out tonight.

The weekend looks bright, drier and just slightly above average...good travel both days! This will carry into Christmas Eve too, but only slightly cooler. Christmas Day still appears rather cloudy with only a few rain showers in the mix, maybe a wet snowflake late too but, FOR NOW, no white Christmas in the cards...let's hope this changes! Keep you posted and have a great day.