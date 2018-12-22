Adding holiday “spirits” to your party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- FOX59's resident mixologist Jason Foust has some hearty cocktail recipes that'll add some "spirit" to your holiday festivities.

For the fans of Frosty the Snowman, Jason recommends the Happy Birthday!

1L Patron Silver Tequila

750ml Sparking Wine

750 ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice

250 ml Spiced Ginger Syrup

250 ml Pomegranate Juice

Sub Sparkling Grapefruit soda for Sparkling for less alcohol

Flamed Fir sprigs

Or for something a bit more fruity, try the Cranberry Margarita.

1.5 oz Patron Silver

.75 oz Grand Marnier

1 oz Orange Juice

.75 oz Cranberry Purée

Flamed rosemary skewered cranberry

Take a trip to a winter wonderland with the Snow-jito.

1.5 oz Bacardi Superior Rum

.5 oz Patron Citronge Pineapple

1 oz Coco Real

3-4 Mint leaves

Pomegranate Seeds (garnish)

1 sprig of mint (garnish)

And finally, what's a holiday drink without a little peppermint

1 oz Roca Patron Reposado

.75 oz Peppermint Schnapps

1 packet Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate

Whipped Cream

Shaved Mexican chocolate

Green Sprinkles

To purchase the 2018 Limited Edition Patron Silver Tequila 1 liter bottle Jason used, visit Reserve Bar.

For more Patron cocktail recipes, visit cocktaillab.com.