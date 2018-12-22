Adding holiday “spirits” to your party

Posted 11:29 AM, December 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:38AM, December 22, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- FOX59's resident mixologist Jason Foust has some hearty cocktail recipes that'll add some "spirit" to your holiday festivities.

For the fans of Frosty the Snowman, Jason recommends the Happy Birthday!

  • 1L Patron Silver Tequila

  • 750ml Sparking Wine

  • 750 ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice

  • 250 ml Spiced Ginger Syrup

  • 250 ml Pomegranate Juice

  • Sub Sparkling Grapefruit soda for Sparkling for less alcohol

  • Flamed Fir sprigs

Or for something a bit more fruity, try the Cranberry Margarita.

  • 1.5 oz Patron Silver

  • .75 oz Grand Marnier

  • 1 oz Orange Juice

  • .75 oz Cranberry Purée

  • Flamed rosemary skewered cranberry

Take a trip to a winter wonderland with the Snow-jito.

  • 1.5 oz Bacardi Superior Rum

  • .5 oz Patron Citronge Pineapple

  • 1 oz Coco Real

  • 3-4 Mint leaves

  • Pomegranate Seeds (garnish)

  • 1 sprig of mint (garnish)

And finally, what's a holiday drink without a little peppermint

  • 1 oz Roca Patron Reposado
  • .75 oz Peppermint Schnapps
  • 1 packet Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate
  • Whipped Cream
  • Shaved Mexican chocolate
  • Green Sprinkles

 

