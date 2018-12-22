Adding holiday “spirits” to your party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- FOX59's resident mixologist Jason Foust has some hearty cocktail recipes that'll add some "spirit" to your holiday festivities.
For the fans of Frosty the Snowman, Jason recommends the Happy Birthday!
-
1L Patron Silver Tequila
-
750ml Sparking Wine
-
750 ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice
-
250 ml Spiced Ginger Syrup
-
250 ml Pomegranate Juice
-
Sub Sparkling Grapefruit soda for Sparkling for less alcohol
-
Flamed Fir sprigs
Or for something a bit more fruity, try the Cranberry Margarita.
-
1.5 oz Patron Silver
-
.75 oz Grand Marnier
-
1 oz Orange Juice
-
.75 oz Cranberry Purée
-
Flamed rosemary skewered cranberry
Take a trip to a winter wonderland with the Snow-jito.
-
1.5 oz Bacardi Superior Rum
-
.5 oz Patron Citronge Pineapple
-
1 oz Coco Real
-
3-4 Mint leaves
-
Pomegranate Seeds (garnish)
-
1 sprig of mint (garnish)
And finally, what's a holiday drink without a little peppermint
- 1 oz Roca Patron Reposado
- .75 oz Peppermint Schnapps
- 1 packet Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate
- Whipped Cream
- Shaved Mexican chocolate
- Green Sprinkles
To purchase the 2018 Limited Edition Patron Silver Tequila 1 liter bottle Jason used, visit Reserve Bar.
For more Patron cocktail recipes, visit cocktaillab.com.