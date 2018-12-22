Community members get free haircuts for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Hundreds of people in Indianapolis now have fresh hair cuts for the holiday season.

Kenny's Academy of Barbering gave out 1,000 free haircuts Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People were lined up before the event even started.

One barber says it is an expensive and stressful time of the year and she was excited to give back to the community.

"It makes you feel good, look good it makes you smile and even a little bit more happy about the holidays cause you going out looking fresh," Nikita Chandler said.

It was the 10th year of the event.