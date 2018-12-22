× December lacking snow nation-wide; no ‘White Christmas’ for most but still a chance of snow

MILD MID-DECEMBER

The mild streak reaches 11 straight days in Indianapolis and the ARCTIC cold to remain on hold through Christmas.

Lack of snow across the Nation is impressive. The contiguous U.S. has less than 20% cover – least for this date since these records began in 2003 (15 years).

Snowfall for central Indiana is once again lacking, with less than one inch for the entire season. As of Saturday, we are nearly 5″ below normal and the fourth time in the past five December’s with under one inch to date.

The arctic branch of the jet stream will remain out of the picture for now. However the fast moving, west to east ‘zonal’ flow carries two weak systems through central Indiana by Christmas night. Fact is, a white Christmas is not likely however we could see some light, wintry mix along with a wet snow here Sunday and again on Christmas day. I’m posting below the latest RPM model forecast for Christmas day. Chances are still alive.