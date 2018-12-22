December lacking snow nation-wide; no ‘White Christmas’ for most but still a chance of snow
MILD MID-DECEMBER
The mild streak reaches 11 straight days in Indianapolis and the ARCTIC cold to remain on hold through Christmas.
Lack of snow across the Nation is impressive. The contiguous U.S. has less than 20% cover – least for this date since these records began in 2003 (15 years).
Snowfall for central Indiana is once again lacking, with less than one inch for the entire season. As of Saturday, we are nearly 5″ below normal and the fourth time in the past five December’s with under one inch to date.
The arctic branch of the jet stream will remain out of the picture for now. However the fast moving, west to east ‘zonal’ flow carries two weak systems through central Indiana by Christmas night. Fact is, a white Christmas is not likely however we could see some light, wintry mix along with a wet snow here Sunday and again on Christmas day. I’m posting below the latest RPM model forecast for Christmas day. Chances are still alive.
EVEN WARMER NEXT WEEK
We will be on the front side – the warmer side of a much larger storm after Christmas and late next week. Winds increase along with temperatures starting Wednesday night. The large storm will deliver rain here, even a chance of a thunderstorms late Thursday while elevating temperatures to the upper 50s to near 60-degree by Friday.
Where is the cold? A realignment in the North American pattern may not get underway until late next week or after the first of the year. Colder air will eventually return, some of which will be felt by next weekend. True arctic air still looks to be many more days away.