Hamilton County accident leaves one dead, one severely injured

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a collision with a guardrail ejected both driver and passenger from a vehicle near Strawtown Kotweewi Park in Hamilton County.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Friday on Strawtown Avenue near Joyce Avenue and the White River crossing. Deputies reportedly arrived on scene to find a 2018 gray Nissan Altima crashed into the guardrail, the impact of which ejected both occupants.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with severe injuries including to the head. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

Crash investigators believe the Altima was eastbound on Strawtown Avenue when it left the road, struck a culvert and went into a ditch before returning to the road where it overturned and finally came to rest on a guardrail.

Witnesses told investigators the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed and was swerving along the pavement prior to the crash. Investigators will work to determine what led to the fatal crash including if alcohol or other impairment may have been a contributing factor.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Cicero Police Department and fire departments from Cicero, Jackson Township and White River Township.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Crash Investigation Team. Anyone with information on the case may contact the team through Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.