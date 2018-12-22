× IMPD investigating a homicide on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Metro police are investigating a homicide on the near west side in the 2600 block of Jackson St.

Police say a man was shot in the back alley of a home before running around to the front of the house, near the street, just before 8 a.m. The man was reportedly shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital, originally listed in stable condition, but has since died from his injuries.

Police have not given any information yet about possible suspects and neighbors reportedly didn’t hear any of the gunshots.

The investigation is ongoing.