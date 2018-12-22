Man shot, killed Saturday morning on near west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Metro police are investigating a homicide on the near west side in the 2600 block of Jackson St.

According to police, the call for a person shot came from dispatch just before 8 a.m. Saturday with officers arriving on scene within less than a minute. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim on the porch who had been shot multiple times.

Detectives on scene stated the victim was shot in the back alley behind the home, however, before running around to the front of the house.

Indianapolis EMS responded to scene and transported the victim to Eskenazi Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Police have not given any information yet about possible suspects and neighbors reportedly didn't hear any of the gunshots.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and an investigation is underway. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist with identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting in determining the exact manner and cause of death of the victim. The MCCO will release the name of the victim once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information is urged to please contact the homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. This is an active and ongoing investigation.