Weather pattern settles for now; slight snow chance remains for Christmas Day!

Rather cloudy but dry to start our Saturday morning. The clouds overnight have actually helped to insulate our temperatures, so not too harsh to begin the day! Live Guardian Radar remains quiet and will remain that way through the day. By afternoon, clouds will thin and sunshine should help to brighten the afternoon. This will also help to move our temperatures above the seasonal average by the end of the day.

Another weak wave in the atmosphere drops through tomorrow. This will create additional cloud cover for your Sunday and only an outside chance of a few sprinkles through the day and mainly north of Indianapolis. Colts tailgating will be chilly, so have those layers on.

Monday (Christmas Eve) will be another good travel day with dry weather holding under a mix of clouds and sunshine

Christmas Day will be rather cloudy with the arrival of another wave dropping through…questions remain on the amount of instability, moisture content and, of course, how cold will it be? All these have to come together to get a little snow to fall. At this time, there is a model inconsistency but hope remains! Travel-wise, roads should still be good for that day, regardless of the precipitation type that falls…