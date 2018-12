× Body found inside dumpster at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a body was found inside a dumpster at a south side apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers with the southeast district were called to the 300 block of Teddy Lane on the report of a deceased person located in a dumpster.

That scene is located at Country Club Apartments on the south side. Identification of the body has not been made at this time.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.