Colts rally to beat Giants 28-27 and stay in playoff hunt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts rallied from a two touchdown deficit to beat the New York Giants 28-27 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Andrew Luck hit Chester Rogers for a one-yard touchdown pass with just under a minute to play to give the Colts their first and only lead of the game. It was Luck’s 21st game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Malik Hooker sealed the win for the Colts by intercepting Eli Manning.

The Colts can make the playoffs for the first time since 2014 if the Steelers lose today and they beat the Titans next week.

The Colts playing for their postseason lives got off to a terrible start.

After a three-and-out from the offense on the first possession of the game, the Giants drove 75 yards in 11 plays for the first score. Rookie sensation Saquon Barkley capped off the drive with a one-yard scoring run.

New York marched right back down the field the second time it touched the football. Manning connected with Scott Simonson for a three-yard TD to put the Giants up 14-0 right before the end of the first quarter.

The Colts scored their first points with four minutes to go in the first half when Nyheim Hines took it into the end zone from one-yard.

New York kicker Aldrick Rosas made a 40-yard field goal to make it 17-7 at halftime.

Luck found Dontrelle Inman for a two-yard TD pass to cut the Giants’ lead to 17-14 early in the third quarter.

Manning then pushed the New York lead back to 10 with a one-yard touchdown run, but the Colts answered right back with Marlon Mack three-yard score.

Center Ryan Kelly didn’t finish the game with a neck injury, while Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron left the game as part of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Colts wrap up the regular season next week in Tennessee.