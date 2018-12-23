CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Denise Smith of Cumberland has helped more than 1,000 families in need with her initiative, which she named Christmas Miracle. Smith has been helping families through the program for four years but remained anonymous until this year. Christmas Miracle provides toy and food to families in need.
Cumberland woman helps families in need
