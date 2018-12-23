× Light wintry mix possible Sunday; snow chances Christmas Day?

Today marks another big travel day for the holidays! There is going to be a lot of dry time this Sunday, but sprinkles and snowflakes will be possible this afternoon. The wave of precipitation will travel ENE over central Indiana during the second half of the day.

Light fog and drizzle will linger for the next few hours with skies remaining overcast for much of the day! Temperatures this afternoon will rebound near 40 degrees. Average high for late December is 37 degrees in Indianapolis.

Christmas Eve is looking quiet across the state! Skies will be partly sunny for start of the holiday with highs near 40 degrees once again. More clouds will build into the area Christmas Eve night with our next storm system approaching the Midwest.

The light wintry precipitation will move into the state early Christmas morning and it will bring a chance for flurries for the Indy area. Much of central Indiana will be in the “warmer” side of the system, meaning more rain will likely mix in the with snow showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures are going soar at the end of the holiday week! Highs will rise near 60 degrees late Thursday into Friday! The unseasonal warmth will be short-lived and associated with a stronger storm system. Rain and windy conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday. Seasonal weather returns next Saturday.