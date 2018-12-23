× Man arrested after allegedly stealing Hummer in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Zionsville arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly stole a yellow Hummer from a residence.

At around 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a theft in progress in the 6700 block of Berkley Court. When they arrived, they observed a yellow Hummer was no longer at the residence.

Shortly after, a Zionsville officer reported seeing the vehicle near Kissel and Lafayette Rd. The Hummer was hauling a black trailer loaded with construction equipment.

After a traffic stop, 38-year-old Victor Sanchez, of Indianapolis, was arrested on the charges of burglary, theft, auto theft, residential entry, criminal mischief and operating having never received a license.