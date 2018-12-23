‘You can’t hide’: Family searching for answers after loved one gunned down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A father on Indy's northeast side is gunned down just days before Christmas. Now, his family is pleading for answers.

Christopher Buckhalter died Friday morning after being shot near 42nd street and Mitthoeffer Road.

"People already know who you are, so just be a man, and turn yourself in," his mother Jacqueline Buckhalter pleaded.

His family said he got into a car to flea, but crashed when his body gave out. He laid on the ground until first responders showed up.

“He was able to give him his full name and birthday, [Police] say he passed at the hospital," Jacqueline said.

Police continue to investigate, but his family believes their loved one was the target of the shooting.

“You can’t hide, and one person you can’t hide from is God, because he saw everything you did. I have three daughters, but he is the only son I got.”" Jacqueline said, "He liked peace. He didn’t like drama, he didn’t like mess."

Before he died, his mother said Buckhalter was working two jobs, and turning his life around.