Greenwood home features 68 Christmas trees, over 28,000 lights

GREENWOOD, Ind- For the last 14 years, one house in Greenwood has gone all out with Christmas decorations, while raising nearly $50,000 thousand dollars for Riley Children's-Hospital in the process.

While the outside features countless decorations, the inside is even more of a sight. Every inch of 632 Locust Grove Ln in Greenwood is covered in Christmas cheer. From the decorations covering the stove to the Christmas tree in the bathtub.

“It's kinda fun sleeping in a winter wonderland,” Guyette said as he showed off his bedroom, packed with decorations.

Homeowner Dennis Guyette and his business partner begin setting up the display on Halloween night, and spend the next 30 days getting their home ready for the first of December.

In total, the inside of his home features 68 Christmas trees, 42 nativity scenes, 23,640 ornaments and 28,150 lights. From December 1 through Christmas Eve, Guyette opens his home up to the public every night from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m, welcoming 4,000- 5,000 visitors every year.

“Lots of people call us nuts for letting that many people come walking through our house, but it's just fun, I love it," Guyette said. "The last two nights we've had lines down to the end of the block with people waiting to get in.”

What started out as a display with just three trees quickly grew over time.

"We were actually up to 86 trees at one time 4 years ago, but it was just too crowded in here.” Guyette said.

While admission is free, Guyette collects donations for Riley Children's Hospital. In the last 14 years he’s raised $48,000 dollars, and he expects to pass the $50,000 mark this year.

"It makes me happy knowing that I'm helping the kids out," Guyette said. "I wish some of those kids would be able to come through and see it themselves.”

It’s a lot of work to cover every inch of your home with Christmas spirit, but Guyette says it’s worth it to share that spirit with others.

"I just love it," he said with a smile. "I love seeing the kids smile and laugh, a lot of them don't want to leave after they've been in here. Their parents actually have to try and get them out the door because they don't want to leave.”

If you're wondering how expensive his electric bill is, Guyette says it isn't bad. He's able to turn his heat off for the entire month of December because all the Christmas lights keep his home at around 70-80 degrees.