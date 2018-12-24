Quiet start to Christmas Eve; wintry mix arrives Christmas morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather looks quiet and seasonal for today, which is great for those who plan on traveling this Christmas Eve! Chilly start to the day with lows in the mid-20s around central Indiana. Have an ice scraper this morning because heavy frost developed overnight.

High pressure over the Mid-South will keep Indiana and surrounding states dry today. However, cloud cover will increase late in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures today will rise near 40 degrees in Indianapolis!

A wave of light rain and snow will arrive to central Indiana after midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, which means the air will be cold enough to support snowflakes early Christmas morning! Little to no accumulation is expected, but there could be a few slick spots tomorrow morning.

The wintry mix will begin to exit Christmas afternoon with decreasing clouds into the evening. Skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures are going to gradually rise through Friday! Another storm system arrives Thursday and it will bring scattered rainfall to central Indiana. It will be windy as well with highs soaring into the mid-50s! Highs will even rise near 60 degrees on Friday before a strong cold front sweeps over the state. Showers are going to move out Friday morning and temperatures will drop! The weather will turn more seasonal next weekend.