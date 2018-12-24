× State to close off-road vehicle property for improvements

LINTON, Ind. — Indiana’s first state property for off-road vehicles is closing for several months for upgrades that will include new trails, a major trail repair and reroutes.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the Redbird State Recreation Area near Linton in southwestern Indiana will be closed to the public from spring to early fall of 2019. Actual dates will be announced later.

Staff will add about 5 miles of new dirt bike trails, reroute two trails and rebuild trails damaged during the wet 2018 season. The work will also include adding amenities such as trail-side rest areas at scenic vistas.

Redbird became the IDNR’s first property for ORVs nearly 15 years ago.

The IDNR also has an ORV property at Interlake State Recreation Area near Lynnville.