× Tracking some snowflakes by Christmas morning; a few slick spots possible

A quiet Christmas Eve, means great news for all of the holiday travelers! However, things will change across Central Indiana by early Christmas morning. Light rain mixing with snow at times could create some slick spots on the roadways. It’s not a lot of wet weather and not everyone will see it, but those that do should use extra caution while traveling.

We’ll dry out into the afternoon and even see some sunshine before the day is over. Temperatures will feel a lot like today, topping out in the lower 40’s.

The lack of moisture along with warmer temperatures means we won’t be seeing a “White Christmas.” While some may see snowflakes during the morning, we are going to miss the 1″ snowfall on the ground, required to make it a White Christmas. We did have a White Christmas last year, barely qualifying at the 1″ criteria. Nothing like the Christmas back in 2004 where 9″ were on the ground by Christmas morning, the most on record for Indianapolis.

Wednesday will be another great travel day, at least in and near Central Indiana. However, as we head towards Thursday, a warm front will allow temperatures to surge into the 50’s, while also bringing rain and even the chance for a thunderstorm or two by late Thursday night.