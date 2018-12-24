× Zionsville man reports thousands of dollars worth of valuables taken from home

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A home broken into is an unsettling discovery, but this Christmas, homeowner Christopher Winters is grateful is family is okay after he says someone took thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

Investigators confirm there have been multiple break-ins in the Zionsville area the past week, including on Cheval Rue Ct. That’s where Winters lives.

“I was very scared at the time but the police were very reassuring,” Winters said. “Thank God everyone’s okay, no one was hurt.”

He said last week, his wife came home to discover things out of place. She called police. Winters said the family discovered around $10,000-$15,000 worth of jewelry and watches missing, drawers rummaged through and a window broken.

“I just want to help other people. I know this has been going on for about the past month in Zionsville and we were on high alert in our neighborhood because the neighborhood across the street had been hit,” Winters said.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it’s recently seen an increase in home burglaries.

They’re reminding homeowners to keep windows and doors locked, record and secure valuables in a safe that is hidden or bolted to a wall, make sure any home security system is on, install motion sensor lighting, keep lights inside on a timer, know your neighbors, don’t advertise your vacations and call police if you see anything suspicious.

Winters said this ordeal has put his neighborhood on high alert.

“It’s a cul-de-sac where we live, it’s only 15 homes there so we’re pretty much everybody knows everybody. So we’re a very tight knit group and we’re even tighter now unfortunately, but like I said, thank God we’re safe,” he said.