Early Christmas morning house fire displaces 9

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nine people were displaced in an early Christmas morning house fire on the city’s near east side Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Indianapolis Fire Department, a passerby in the area of 25th and College Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. noticed smoke coming from the home and rushed to the front door knocking and yelling to those inside about seeing the fire from the roof.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started from an electrical outlet in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

Damage to the home is listed around $40,000.

Fire officials also noted that working smoke alarms had not been activated.

No injuries were reported from the incident.