Paul McCartney’s Christmas message: Don’t be like me and eat too much

LONDON — Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much.
The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday illustrated with photos from his younger days.
He says “don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you” before wishing everyone a good holiday.
He says “I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other.”
McCartney briefly reunited with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at a London concert last week.