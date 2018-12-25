× Tracking hazardous weather for travelers this week

We may have missed out on a White Christmas, but we were able to enjoy some beautiful sunshine this afternoon. The day started on the dreary side with clouds and a wintry mix around. By afternoon, the clouds were swept away and temperatures made it all the way to the mid 40’s. Therefore, today marks the 14th consecutive day with above average temperatures. From here, we are only getting warmer.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with mild temperatures. However, have the scraper handy if you park your car outside because it will be a frosty start.

Travel plans? If you’re heading west, we’re watching some hazardous weather that will bring rain and heavy snow to parts of the country. It begins to develop from Texas to North Dakota by early Wednesday morning and intensifies as it moves east.

Many Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued. Some areas could see up to a foot of snowfall!

We’ll be on the warm side of this system by the time it reaches us Thursday. Rain, windy conditions and possibly a thunderstorm will accompany warm temperatures that surge into the mid 50’s Thursday afternoon.

50-degree warmth won’t last long though. Temperatures fall by early afternoon on Friday and bring us back to the lower 40’s, still above average, by the start of the weekend.