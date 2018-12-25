× Twin brothers displaced after fire breaks out in their home near downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two twin brother have working smoke alarms to thank for alerting them to a fire that occurred on their front porch of their home in the 1200 block of New Jersey Street Tuesday morning just about 3:00 a.m.

According to IFD officials, the brothers, age 73, were alerted by the alarms and discovered that part of their front porch of their 3 story residence was on fire. They exited the home out the back door with no injuries.

Fire officials have estimated damage to the home at about $20,000.