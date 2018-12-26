× At least 2 injured in explosion at Carmel High School

CARMEL, Ind. – At least two people were injured in an explosion at Carmel High School on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of E. Main St. around 6 p.m.

A representative for Carmel Clay Schools says the people injured were maintenance workers. One of them suffered severe burns, according to the city’s fire department.

Fire officials believe the explosion came from a mechanical room on the second floor of the school, where work was being performed.

Children at the school are being sent to stadium locker rooms. Parents are being directed there for pickup.

The fire department said the fire was marked under control at about 6:47 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.