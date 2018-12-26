× Best of the week! Rain and a turn to colder weather on the way…

A touch of haze or fog to begin our Wednesday morning but skies remain clear overhead! This will bring us another bright, frosty sunrise and plenty of sunshine through the day. Like yesterday, afternoon temperatures will run 10° above the seasonal average, marking a great day. And the best of the week!

Clouds increase tonight and temperatures will stay up overnight on breezy southeast winds.

Thursday brings scattered showers and pockets of rain off and on. Rain will fall steadily in spots and winds will increase up 30 mph through the afternoon. Although wet and windy, temperatures will climb too, as highs reach the middle to upper 50’s. Cooler air will work in by Friday, as rain begins to taper off by sunrise.