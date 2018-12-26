× Founder of Cease Fire Indy was victim in Christmas Eve shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The victim in Christmas Eve shooting on northbound I-65 has been identified as Ron Gee, the found of Cease Fire Indy, an organization committed to stopping gun violence in the Circle City.

Police responded to the scene near the 21st Street exit to investigate reports of a person shot around 4:30 p.m.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police says Gee was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and two possible suspects were detained at the scene. Police don’t believe the shooting was random or a road rage incident.

While details of the shooting are still limited, friend of Gee’s say it show just how dangerous, but important their work is.

“This is out of control,” said friend Derris Ross, founder and CEO of the Ross Foundation. “A community leader in our city who is good to everyone, sweet, peaceful and kindhearted… is a victim of a shooting… should impact this city drastically.”

Ross says Gee suffered from two gunshot wounds. He was alert, talking and hopes to be released from the hospital in the next few weeks, so he can celebrate the holidays with his three children.

Ross is hoping this incident will inspire more action instead of fear.

“This should be a story that should inspire not just our city, our community but the entire world.”