Honorary captain Tyler Trent heads down for Purdue game on Jim Irsay’s plane

CARMEL, Ind. – Tyler Trent is headed down to Nashville for Purdue’s bowl game against Auburn thanks to Colts owner Jim Irsay.

On Wednesday, Tyler’s father, Tony, tweeted appreciation for Irsay so Trent could fulfill his duties as the Boilers’ honorary team captain. Earlier this month, President Trump sent him a letter and a flag from the Capitol.

After announcing he’s staying in West Lafayette, Jeff Brohm looks to give Purdue their first back-to-back bowl wins since 1997 and 1998.

Last year, they defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl.

A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu — Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018

The game is Friday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN. If you’d like to go, tickets are as low as $45 on StubHub.