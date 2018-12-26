× Indy drop-off locations for Christmas tree recycling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Christmas is over and many local families will need a place to dispose of their tree.

There are several drop-off points across Indianapolis where the trees can be left for recycling.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and IndyParks say the drop-off spots will be active through Thursday, Jan. 31 from dawn to dusk.

Before you drop a tree off, it must not have any left over decorations, such as ornaments, tinsel and tree stands.

Here are the drop-off locations:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue)

Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street)

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive)

Gustafson Park (3110 Moller Road)

Krannert Park (605 South High School Road)

Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street)

Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road)

Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive)

Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street)

If you drop a tree off at one of these locations, it will be recycled for sustainable landscaping services, such as mulch and soil blends.