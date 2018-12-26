Indy drop-off locations for Christmas tree recycling
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Christmas is over and many local families will need a place to dispose of their tree.
There are several drop-off points across Indianapolis where the trees can be left for recycling.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and IndyParks say the drop-off spots will be active through Thursday, Jan. 31 from dawn to dusk.
Before you drop a tree off, it must not have any left over decorations, such as ornaments, tinsel and tree stands.
Here are the drop-off locations:
- Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue)
- Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street)
- Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive)
- Gustafson Park (3110 Moller Road)
- Krannert Park (605 South High School Road)
- Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street)
- Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road)
- Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive)
- Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street)
If you drop a tree off at one of these locations, it will be recycled for sustainable landscaping services, such as mulch and soil blends.