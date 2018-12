× Police investigating person shot on northwest side on interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a person shot on the northwest side in the area of I-465 and 71st.

The call came in just before 2:00 a.m. that a person had been shot while on the interstate.

ISP is currently investigating the situation and have closed the northbound lanes of I-465 at 71st.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.