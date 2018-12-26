× Rainy, windy and warmer weather racing toward Central Indiana

Looking like a headache for travelers these next couple of days. Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories still in place across parts of the plains and midwest. Strong storms, including the threat for tornadoes are possible from Texas to Tennessee.

Closer to home, a Windy Advisory in place for Southern Indiana. Even though we’re not under a Wind Advisory here, we will still see windy conditions, with gusts near and above 30 mph at times.

We’ve seen a lot of active weather already with the system to our west. Not only are there areas of heavy snow to our northwest but areas to our southwest, Texas and Oklahoma, have seen severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings this afternoon and evening.

This all moves east overnight. The threat for heavy snow will expand south and west while the potential for strong storms will march east through Arkansas and Louisiana by early tomorrow morning.

Back home, we’ll be dealing with rain, windy conditions and the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Scattered showers around in the morning and then really increasing in coverage as we head into the afternoon. These showers will be on and off into the early evening hours before tapering off tomorrow night.

Scattered showers return Friday morning but don’t last long before clearing out and allowing a little afternoon sunshine to return.

It may be wet but it will be warm for this time of year. Highs will rise into the lower 50’s by late afternoon and continue to warm to the mid 50’s by late tomorrow evening.

By Friday morning, temperatures will have peaked near 60 degrees before they start to fall by early Friday afternoon. We’ll be cooler but still above average over the weekend before wet weather returns to close out 2018, on Monday.