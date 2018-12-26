Refine You this new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hitting the gym. Eating right. Getting healthier is one of the top new year's resolutions! There are so many options, but when it comes to real change there are no quick fixes. On today's Angela Answers, how to find the best plan for you? Kim Goletz is the Founder of Refine You. She is here with her expert advice. Plus information on her program and next round that starts in a few weeks.

Refine You combines several different nutrition techniques so clients get maximum fat loss results. Kim created an exclusive cookbook, guides and cheat sheets. She has a you tube channel with over 450 exercises for her client's workouts. Client's workouts are laid out for them at their level.

If you would like to sign up for Refine You, the next round starts January 6th. Click the link below.

