Trooper walks away from serious northern Indiana crash with minor injuries

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A state trooper escaped a serious crash with only minor injuries in northern Indiana on Wednesday.

Police say Master Trooper Bradley Kaizer, a 31-year veteran of the force, was attempting to catch up to a traffic violator in a westbound lane of the Indiana Toll Road when he lost control of his marked car on a slick overpass in St. Joseph County.

Kaizer’s car then hit a center median, rolled several times, crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail, according to police. The vehicle finally landed on its roof and continued to slide, coming to rest in the center of the eastbound lanes facing southeast.

Authorities responded to the scene near the Notre Dame exit around 8 a.m.

Kaizer was transported to Memorial Hospital, where police say he was treated and released for cuts and abrasions. He was reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.