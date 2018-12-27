× A windy evening, more wet weather developing

Snow and strong storms are creating headaches across the county. Even here, across Central Indiana, that system brought us a good bit of rain and windy conditions. A Wind Advisory is in place through 10 O’clock tonight. We’ve already seen areas with winds gusting at or above 60 mph. Make sure your lawn decorations and lawn furniture are anchored down, or you may lose them!

The bulk of the rain is moving out of Central Indiana after it but down more than half an inch of rain in spots, mainly to our west.

On and off widely scattered showers will redevelop later this evening, so don’t put the umbrella away just yet.

This is a busy travel week and if you’re going to be hitting the road, be aware that we’re tracking heavy snow showers to our northwest, along with strong storms to our south.

Winter Weather Warnings are in places for millions across the county

We’re just dealing with rain and wind here, back home. Rain will taper off early tomorrow morning but it will remain breezy and temperatures will fall into the afternoon. We’re looking at low 40’s by Friday afternoon. The weekend will be quiet before rain returns to end the year on Monday.