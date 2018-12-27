× Adoption fees waived for more than 800 animals left at IACS after holidays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services says 480 of their animals were adopted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, just in time for Christmas.

However, the shelter says it still has more than 800 animals that still need forever homes. That’s why IACS is waiving all adoption fees through Jan. 10.

All of our adoptable animals can be seen here.

“We look forward to all that is in store for the future, as we work with our community and supporters to build a better Indianapolis through our “My City. My Shelter.” philosophy!” said the shelter.

For additional information on IACS, click here.