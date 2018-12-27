All aboard the Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a holiday tradition and a fast train to some of the great landmarks of the West. Bring the family and hop aboard Jingle Rails. Sherman visited the Eiteljorg Museum to check it out.
