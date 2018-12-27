Be Our Guest at Sushi Boss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sushi Boss is an innovative sushi concept that lets you create your own sushi rolls in any combination you desire. Every roll is made fresh before your eyes with the ingredients you select, so you can be as creative as you like or choose from our signature sushi menu. We feature local, fresh, and natural ingredients on our menu.

Sushi Boss is a sleek, modern and high-style restaurant. The sushi is fresh, flavorful, creative and fast. Our system is efficient and the results are delicious.

When a consumer is in the mood for sushi, traditionally they would have to go to an overpriced, time-consuming sit-down upscale Japanese restaurant or if a consumer is on the go, grocery stores recently have been offering prepackaged sushi. Sushi seems to be the only category that has not made it into the fast causal market, until now. Sushi Boss will offer fresh, custom-made while you watch sushi rolls using the freshest possible ingredients. With the choice of protein, veggies, toppings and sauces customers can now create one-of-a-kind combinations

