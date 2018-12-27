× High winds cause thousands of power outages, knock down trees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Strong winds brought down trees and triggered power outages that left thousands of people without electricity on Thursday evening.

A Wind Advisory was in effect through 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, which reported peak gusts of 60 mile per hour wind gust in Crawfordsville and 63 miles an hour in Frankfort.

Duke Energy said there were nearly 3,000 customers without power in Henry County, many of those in the New Castle area; Duke Energy detailed the number of outages in other counties as follows: Clinton 1,367, Hamilton 466, Howard 442, Montgomery 596, Tippecanoe 556, Vigo 701.

Utility officials also noted the following outages in specific communities: 733 homes and businesses in Frankfort, 396 in the Carmel area, 693 west of Kokomo and 655 in the Crawfordsville area.

Meantime, Indianapolis Power and Light reported 603 customers without power, with the outages appearing to largely be concentrated in northwest and west Marion County.

There was no immediate estimate available as to when power might be restored.

Elsewhere…

– In Carmel, police said power was out at Clay Terrace, with lights dark in the mall and stop lights out at 146th Street and Clay Terrace Blvd.; West Road was closed in both directions between 131st Street and 141st Street on the west side because of downed power lines.

– In Peru, a tree had reportedly blown over and hit a house in the 200 block of West 3rd.

– In Madison County, Emergency Management officials said power lines were down in the roadway at 60th and Ridge Kee; State Road 32 was closed at 900w for a large tree in the road.

– Near Thornton, a large tree was reported down along with power outages and roof damage to nearby buildings about two miles west of town.

If you need to report an outage or downed power lines, you can contact IPL at 317-261-8111 or call Duke Energy at 800-343-3525.