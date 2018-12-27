× IMPD confiscates more than 3,300 guns in 2018 amid focus on illegal firearms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- As of Dec. 21, there have been 172 homicides in Indianapolis in 2018. Of those deaths, 144 or more than 80 percent, were shootings.

“We must get guns out of the hands of our children, and we must get guns out of the hands of our young people,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said at last year’s State of the City address, making it clear his administration would be ramping up their efforts to get guns off the streets.

“You get the guns out of the hands of the criminals, and you’re going to reduce crime,” said IMPD Public Information Officer Michael Hewitt.

Getting illegal guns off the streets has been a mission of IMPD this year. So far, they’ve confiscated more than 3,300 illegal guns off the streets, 90 of them in December alone. While it’s slightly less than the 3,500 guns confiscated last year, IMPD says it has more than doubled the number of gun cases that were sent to federal court.

“We’re training officers now that are gun liaison officers,” Hewitt said. “All of this is adding up, and it’s going to continue to add up.”

So is the increase in staff and new technology IMPD is using to track stolen guns.

“The Crime Gun Intelligence Center beginning next year will use crime gun evidence to target repeat violent offenders, and the firearms that they carry with them,” Hewitt said.

IMPD also says forming more relationships through community policing and the hiring of a Community Violence Reduction Director has led to a 99% increase in leads per day.

“The more people we can get to know on a face to face basis and know who they are and where they’re at, is gonna net us more gains to get the guns off the street and out of the hands of people who are gonna use them,” Hewitt said.

IMPD says the leads they receive are crucial in getting guns off the streets. They ask they you contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) with any tips.