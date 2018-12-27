× Indy man accused of molesting 2 teen girls multiple times over 2 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is facing charges after allegedly molesting two teenage girls multiple times over the course of two years.

The 13 and 15-year-old victims claim Jason “Andy” Stoflet, 39, molested them on various occasions from 2016 to December 2018 during sleepovers at Stoflet’s home in the 4100 block of Londonderry Dr.

During an interview with police, the 13-year-old girl said she and the other teen were sleeping on a couch when Stoflet first molested her when she was 11.

The 15-year-old told police she saw the incident on the couch with her own eyes and she remembers hearing a sound “like someone was licking on a lollipop,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed on Dec. 19. After they got Stoflet to allegedly stop, the teen says the 13-year-old “cried herself to sleep.”

The 13-year-old told police “there was another time when she froze when Andy did something to her, and said she told him to stop that time, and then she just ‘zoned out’ and ‘everything went dark’ and she ‘felt dead,’” the probable cause affidavit says.

The 15-year-old told police Stoflet also touched her inappropriately over the years.

When police confronted Stoflet about the allegations, officers say he requested an attorney. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with three counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.