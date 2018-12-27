× 12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Thursday on the city’s east side.

Police were called to the scene in the 4800 block of East New York Street, between Wallace Ave. and Dequincy St., around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police confirmed the victim was in critical condition while being transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

No suspect information was immediately available. Police are in the process of interviewing several juvenile witnesses.

This story is developing.