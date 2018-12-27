× More than 40 mailboxes broken into in Johnson County over past week, cards and packages stolen

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Johnson County say dozens of mailboxes have been broken into over the past week.

Since Dec. 22, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has received more than 40 reports in White River Township of mail being stolen.

The suspect(s) remove anything that looks like a Christmas card or package, and then move to a dark location nearby to open it. On two occasions, police found trash left behind near the intersection of Fairview and Peterman.

A witness and victim told police a light grey Dodge Charger, 2011 or newer, possibly with a temporary plate, was seen in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 317-736-5155.